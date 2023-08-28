French Expression of the Day: Crotte de bique
This French expression is a good one to know if you want to avoid accidentally using swear words in front of children.
Why do I need to know crotte de bique?
Because every language needs kid-friendly swearing.
What does it mean?
Crotte de bique – roughly pronounced krot duh beek – technically translates to ‘goat turd’ in English.
However, it is very unlikely you will find yourself in a situation where this word is used literally (unless you spend a lot of time on goat farms).
In most cases, you would hear this French expression come out of the mouth of a child. It means “a load of rubbish” or “a load of baloney” - and is the more family-friendly version of conneries (bullshit).
Crotte is the French word for dropping, and most often you would hear it used as crotte de nez (nasal mucus/ bogey or booger).
Typically, the expression crotte de bique is used in the place of merde, a stronger swear word. It is useful if you are planning to spend time with young French kids and you want to avoid accidentally using strong language around them.
Another child-friendly phrase for saying something has no value is pipi du chat (cat pee).
READ ALSO 7 of the best family-friendly versions of French swearwords
Use it like this
Ta vieille Xbox, c’est de la crotte de bique. – Your old Xbox is worthless.
Je peux dire que tu as trouvé ma soupe à l'oignon était de la crotte de bique. – I can tell that you thought my onion soup was crap.
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know crotte de bique?
Because every language needs kid-friendly swearing.
What does it mean?
Crotte de bique – roughly pronounced krot duh beek – technically translates to ‘goat turd’ in English.
However, it is very unlikely you will find yourself in a situation where this word is used literally (unless you spend a lot of time on goat farms).
In most cases, you would hear this French expression come out of the mouth of a child. It means “a load of rubbish” or “a load of baloney” - and is the more family-friendly version of conneries (bullshit).
Crotte is the French word for dropping, and most often you would hear it used as crotte de nez (nasal mucus/ bogey or booger).
Typically, the expression crotte de bique is used in the place of merde, a stronger swear word. It is useful if you are planning to spend time with young French kids and you want to avoid accidentally using strong language around them.
Another child-friendly phrase for saying something has no value is pipi du chat (cat pee).
READ ALSO 7 of the best family-friendly versions of French swearwords
Use it like this
Ta vieille Xbox, c’est de la crotte de bique. – Your old Xbox is worthless.
Je peux dire que tu as trouvé ma soupe à l'oignon était de la crotte de bique. – I can tell that you thought my onion soup was crap.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.