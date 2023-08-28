Advertisement

French Word of the Day For Members

French Expression of the Day: Crotte de bique

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 28 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023 10:54 CET
French Expression of the Day: Crotte de bique
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

This French expression is a good one to know if you want to avoid accidentally using swear words in front of children.

Advertisement

Why do I need to know crotte de bique?

Because every language needs kid-friendly swearing.

What does it mean?

Crotte de bique roughly pronounced krot duh beek technically translates to ‘goat turd’ in English. 

However, it is very unlikely you will find yourself in a situation where this word is used literally (unless you spend a lot of time on goat farms). 

In most cases, you would hear this French expression come out of the mouth of a child. It means “a load of rubbish” or “a load of baloney” - and is the more family-friendly version of conneries (bullshit).

Crotte is the French word for dropping, and most often you would hear it used as crotte de nez (nasal mucus/ bogey or booger). 

Typically, the expression crotte de bique is used in the place of merde, a stronger swear word. It is useful if you are planning to spend time with young French kids and you want to avoid accidentally using strong language around them.

Another child-friendly phrase for saying something has no value is pipi du chat (cat pee). 

READ ALSO 7 of the best family-friendly versions of French swearwords

Advertisement

Use it like this

Ta vieille Xbox, c’est de la crotte de bique. – Your old Xbox is worthless.

Je peux dire que tu as trouvé ma soupe à l'oignon était de la crotte de bique. – I can tell that you thought my onion soup was crap.

More

#French Word of the Day

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also