French Expression of the Day: Crotte de bique

Why do I need to know crotte de bique?

Because every language needs kid-friendly swearing.

What does it mean?

Crotte de bique – roughly pronounced krot duh beek – technically translates to ‘goat turd’ in English.

However, it is very unlikely you will find yourself in a situation where this word is used literally (unless you spend a lot of time on goat farms).

In most cases, you would hear this French expression come out of the mouth of a child. It means “a load of rubbish” or “a load of baloney” - and is the more family-friendly version of conneries (bullshit).

Crotte is the French word for dropping, and most often you would hear it used as crotte de nez (nasal mucus/ bogey or booger).

Typically, the expression crotte de bique is used in the place of merde, a stronger swear word. It is useful if you are planning to spend time with young French kids and you want to avoid accidentally using strong language around them.

Another child-friendly phrase for saying something has no value is pipi du chat (cat pee).

Use it like this

Ta vieille Xbox, c’est de la crotte de bique. – Your old Xbox is worthless.

Je peux dire que tu as trouvé ma soupe à l'oignon était de la crotte de bique. – I can tell that you thought my onion soup was crap.