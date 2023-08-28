French air traffic controllers call September strike

Advertisement

France's largest union for air traffic controllers (Syndicat national des contrôleurs du trafic aérien, or SNCTA) has called on workers to walk out in a nationwide strike on Friday, September 15th.

The strike will take place amid the Rugby World Cup, which will be hosted by France and will bring thousands of visitors from all over the world.

The SNCTA said in their press release that they are calling for mobilisation in response to the "silence of the civil aviation authority (Direction générale de l'Aviation civile, DGAC) in the face of the current situation of inflation, despite repeated warnings from SNCTA".

So far only the SNCTA union had called for strike action on September 15th, but others could join in the coming days and weeks.

Strikes by air traffic controllers can be heavily disruptive, leading to widespread flight cancellations - they can also affect 'overflights' or flights passing over France, leading to delays or cancellations.

The SNCTA has also called on workers to walk out on October 13th. According to reporting by Le Parisien, other unions representing air traffic controllers, including the CFDT, CGT, FO, and Unsa are expected to also announce their intention to join in calls for the October strike.



While pay disputes are a large part of the reason for walkouts, Le Parisien reported that air traffic controllers are also expected to be protesting a new proposed law that would require striking workers to individually declare their plans to participate ahead of a strike.

Currently, air traffic control unions must give at least five days of notice before a strike, but individual strikers are not required to make their plans to participate known.

France's minister of transport, Clément Beaune, has expressed support for the legal change, according to BFMTV.