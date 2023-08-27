Back to work, driving licences and a history lesson: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

The French government is mostly back from its summer holidays and the first ministerial meeting of the new political year took place on Wednesday.

But while Emmanuel Macron might have some big ideas, he also faces some major challenges.

8 of Emmanuel Macron's biggest problems as France goes back to work

Speaking about the busy government calendar from September, Macron says he wants to 'significantly reduce immigration' - so what does this mean for the repeatedly-delayed new immigration law which, among other things, proposes a language test for some foreigners in France?

What's happening with France's new immigration law?

If you live in France you should usually swap your driving licence for a French one after a certain period of residence - but is it actually illegal to drive on your old licence? And what are the penalties?

Is it illegal to drive on a foreign licence if you live in France?

It is no secret that Americans love to visit France. In 2022, shortly after pandemic-related travel restrictions were dropped, 3.7 million Americans visited and pre-Covid visitor numbers sometimes exceeded 4 million.

But while many Americans have a deep knowledge of - and love for - French culture, there are some surprisingly enduring myths that need busting (Diet Coca Cola, guys. Not banned).



Ice to dryers: 14 of the most common American misconceptions about France

Many people assume that once you're in France you will 'just pick up' French. While this might be the case for some gifted linguists, most people will have to work at it if they want a reasonable grasp of the language.

Of course some people find it easier than others to learn a language and naturally we all learn in different ways - some prefer the structure of a class while others like just getting stuck into a good conversation with the locals.

Bar work, boyfriends or classes: The best techniques for learning French

Let’s end with a history lesson. Friday was the 79th anniversary of the Liberation of Paris. From the head-shaving of thousands of women to Jean Cocteau's cigarette, here are a few facts about a momentous moment in history.

Liberation of Paris: Ten things you might not know