What to expect from France's Rugby World Cup opening ceremony

It's the question on every rugby fan's lips . . .

No - not the one about whether France can beat New Zealand in the opening match on September 8th. (They can, but it won’t be easy).

Or the old one about the logic of holding the draw three years ahead of the tournament. (Yes, the top four sides in the world right now are on the same side of the draw, it's happened - live with it).

Not the one about whether misfiring England will make it out of their pool. (No comment).

The question that matters is - what’s going on with the opening ceremony?

Here’s what we know…

Jean Dujardin is involved

The Oscar-winner and celebrity French rugby fan will host the opening ceremony at Stade de France before kick-off of the opening match on Friday, September 8th.

According to AFP, the actor co-wrote the ceremony and “he will play one of the main roles”.

Jean Dujardin, grand amateur de rugby, sera aux manettes de la cérémonie d'ouverture du Mondial-2023 en France, qu'il a co-écrite et dont il interprétera l'un des rôles principaux #AFP 4/5 pic.twitter.com/yhC6SWdnjK — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) July 8, 2023

Meanwhile, we’ve been promised, “a cast of stars in a show that will celebrate the best of France,” according to World Rugby.

A lot of the details remain firmly under wraps. But, 33 high-profile guests - including an internationally renowned music act - and 200 volunteers “will represent France’s unique savoir-faire in the realms of gastronomy, sports and the arts”, the governing body has said.

Can we get tickets?

At this late stage? Not through the official resale site. Elsewhere, some resale sites apparently do have a few tickets available, but you’ll pay through the nose for them. Also be aware that resale sites are not approved to sell tickets, so there's a risk of being scammed if you use one.

So, how can we watch?

If you’re not lucky enough to be among the 80,000-plus crowd at Stade de France, the good news is that the whole shebang will be on TV. In France, the opening ceremony and the France v New Zealand match is on free-to-air channel TF1.

Through the tournament, every match in the tournament is available free to air on TF1, as well as France Televisions and M6.

Rights holder TF1 will show 20 matches, including all matches involving France, while France Télévisions has 10 matches and M6 will show 18 games.

When is it on?

The big match kicks off at 9.15pm on Friday, September 8th. The opening ceremony starts at 8pm.

