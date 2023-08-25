What changes in France in September 2023

Advertisement

La rentrée

Most of France takes a holiday over the summer and cities become noticeably quieter as everyone heads to the beach. The general return to work is known as la rentrée - the return - and happens at the beginning of September. It's not all post-holiday blues though, you may well be invited to rentrée social events as people enjoying catching up with friends or colleagues and swapping holiday stories.

La rentrée scolaire/politique

Schools also return in September, this year the kids go back on Monday, September 4th so expect to see lots of nervous-looking children with new backpacks around this day.

There's also la rentrée politique when ministers return from holiday and start clogging up newspapers and TV stations with their big ideas for the new political year. The government will present a rentrée programme of ideas in which they lay out their plans for the next 11 months.

There's also la rentrée litteraire - September and October is traditionally the busiest time of the year for publishers and the 'big' books of the year tend to be published at this time, ahead of France's biggest literary prizes which are awarded in November.

Talking France returns

The Local's Talking France podcast has also been on its summer break, but it returns on Thursday, September 7th. Find latest episodes plus the entire back catalogue here.

Pension changes

The first half of 2023 was marked with strikes and protests against Emmanuel Macron's proposed changes to the French pension system. These changes were passed despite the anger and begin to take effect on September 1st.

Quitting your job

There are also some changes to how to leave your job. If you're near retirement age, the pension reform also contains measures aimed at making it easier to do a 'phased retirement' where you drop down to part time work and start claiming some of your pension. There's also a change to the rules on rupture conventionnelle, which will make it harder to claim unemployment benefits if you simply walk out of work without telling anyone in advance.

Rugby World Cup

France is hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which runs from September 8th to October 28th with nine cities around France hosting the matches. The tournament kicks off on Friday, September 8th at Stade de France with an opening ceremony featuring French actor (and rugby fan) Jean Dujardin, followed by the opening match in which France take on New Zealand.

Foire aux vins

Rising temperatures mean that more and more French vineyards are beginning their grape-picking season in August, but the harvest usually continues into September. Linked to this is the annual wine sale in supermarkets and caves known as the foie aux vins. This is essentially a discounting exercise where wine-sellers make room for the new season's wines by selling off old stock, and it's a great place to pick up a few special bottles at bargain prices.

Heritage Days

Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th, mark the Journée du patrimoine - heritage days - when some of France's most famous venues (including the president's Elysée palace) fling open their doors and welcome visitors. Visits are free but for most venues must be booked in advance - a full schedule is usually released a couple of weeks in advance.

Parliament restarts

Although most of the politicians go back to work from the beginning of September, the Assemblée nationale does not resume sitting until the week beginning September 18th.

Fête de l'humanité

The three-day festival of leftwing culture and ideas, plus music and food, runs from Friday, September 15th-Sunday, September 15th and this year is held in Essonne, accessible from Paris via the RER.

Started in 1930, these days the event attracts around 400,000 a year and is the biggest event of its kind in Europe.

Festival du Film Britannique

The British Film Festival of Dinard - arguably the most British of French seaside resorts - is 33 years old this year. It runs from September 27th to October 1st and celebrates the best new release and classic British films.

Mushroom season

September marks the beginning of mushroom season and foraging is a popular pastime in French forests. If you're new to the pastime, it's a good idea to get your mushroom haul checked to make sure they're all safe to eat - any pharmacy can check them for you.

Collège bursaries

If your child is entering collège (for ages 11 up) in September 2022, you may be eligible for a bursary. This aid can be combined with other aid such as the back-to-school allowance (ARS). Applications begin on September 1st and Service-Public.fr informs you of the steps to take, the amounts and the payment dates for the grant. If you think you are eligible, you can apply here.