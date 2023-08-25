La Belle Vie: Misconceptions about France and the hottest French towns

Advertisement

France's late summer heatwave has been described as "long-lasting and intense" by the country's weather forecaster, Météo France. Bringing temperatures as high as 42C, the southern part of the country has suffered the most under the sun. The Local has put together an interactive map showing the hottest towns in France.

While it may come as little surprise that many are located along the Mediterranean, there are a few places that really stand out for having higher than average temperatures year-round.

Climate experts have warned us that we can expect more heatwaves like the one France has experienced this August. While extreme heat is evidently very dangerous to human life, it is also frustrating and exhausting. As such, you will probably hear some moaning and groaning from your French friends and neighbours as the mercury goes up.

If you want to feel included in the complaining session (a great way to adapt to French culture) then you may want to write down some expressions to help you lament the heat like a local.

Even after four years of living in France, I still find myself missing the omnipresent air conditioning in the United States (especially at bedtime).

Before moving to France, several people told me about the lack of AC in France - as well as the advantage of knowing how to drive a stick shift car. While these turned out to be true, many American ideas about France are not and when friends and family visit, I often find myself reminding them that the tap water is in fact safe to drink here.

I have recently learned that my two previous lives before starting at The Local are very typical of Americans when they first come to France - I started off as an English teacher with the TAPIF programme and moved on to study as a foreign student in a French university.

According to new data by Eurostat, which looked at the reasons for which first time residency permits were issued to Americans coming to France, being a student is a very common position. In fact, over half of the 12,220 new residency permits in 2022 awarded in France in 2022 were for students.

I'm not sure what I expected in terms of making friends when I got to France, but I quickly realised my social life was primarily filled with other native English speakers. The only French people I spoke to on a daily basis after first moving were the workers at my local boulangerie, my colleagues, and perhaps the cashier at the grocery store.

For parents, the recommendation is often to stick around during drop-off/pick-up at school, but what about the rest of us? According to British Normandy resident Natasha Alexander, joining Facebook language groups is one way to start.

And finally, a lot of times, part of the goal with making French friends is to improve your language abilities. This is fair, but I wonder if it might help to do things the other way around. Having a decent level of French before putting yourself out there socially will certainly increase your confidence.

Personally, I found that taking on a part-time restaurant job was very helpful in solving both problems: making friends and learning the language. If bartending is not your thing, then rest assured that there are other ways you can try to learn besides classes.

