French Word of the Day: Pleurnichard

Why do I need to know pleurnichard?

Because if you have spent time with French children, you have probably heard this word tossed around a few times.

What does it mean?

Pleurnichard – roughly pronounced pluhr-nee-sharr – is not a word you will often hear attributed to adults - and if it is you might want to take offence, as it translates to ‘crybaby’ or ‘whinger’ in English.

Pleurnichard comes from the French verb pleurnicher which means ‘to cry for no clear reason or to pretend to cry’, via the verb pleurer (to cry).

The -ard at the end of the word turns it into an adjective, describing a person. Oftentimes, this ending gives a word a somewhat pejorative meaning. For example, the term banlieusard refers to a person from the suburbs, often giving a negative connotation. Similarly, the term revanchard describes a person who is always looking for revenge.

There are several other French expressions that describe a dramatic individual, or someone who has made a scene to get attention. A common one is ‘se faire son cinéma’ which is often used to refer to a child having a meltdown.

Use it like this

Il est tellement pleurnichard que je ne comprends pas pourquoi il en fait toute une histoire. – He is such a crybaby, I do not understand why he is making this a big deal.

Ne sois pas un pleurnichard parce que tu as perdu au Monopoly. – Don’t be a crybaby just because you lost at Monopoly.