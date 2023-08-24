Macron says France 'must significantly reduce immigration'

Advertisement

The president told Le Point in a wide-ranging interview, published on Wednesday, that his government would, when parliament returns after the summer recess, table a bill on cutting immigration after several false starts.

Macron, who likes to claim reforming France is part of his political DNA, is desperate to relaunch his second and final term in office, which has been bogged down following his failure to secure a majority in parliamentary elections in June 2022.

"Have we been submerged by immigration? No. It's false to say that. That said, the situation that we know is not tenable and we must significantly reduce immigration, starting with illegal immigration. We have an obligation to (obtain) a result," said Macron.

He provided no detail for how he would reduce immigration. The government has an immigration bill which has been delayed several times because it has been judged "too divisive", although interior minister Gérald Darmanin is hoping to reintroduce it in the autumn.

The French president also discussed his goal of holding referendums to pass legislation and break the political

deadlock caused by the country's hung parliament.

"The referendum is always one option among those which can be used and I fully intend to have recourse to it," he told the journal.

He added that he was convinced that his government could come up with "accords useful for France."

The government has succeeded in negotiating some new laws over the past year with the support of opposition parties, but Macron's flagship pension reform earlier this year had to be rammed through using emergency executive powers -- outraging many voters.

Rumours about referendums have swirled before during his six years in power, notably after the 'Yellow Vest' anti government protests in 2018-2019 when the centrist wanted to reduce the number of national lawmakers.

Under France's fifth republic, which began in 1958, the president is able to call national referendums, but the power has been used only nine times since then.

It was last invoked in 2005 for a referendum on a new European constitution, which the government of then president Jacques Chirac lost in a shock setback.

Talks next week will see Macron convene all major opposition political parties, including Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally.

The Parisien newspaper said a joint meeting of political leaders would be held next Wednesday.

The government's immediate priorities include passing legislation to tackle illegal immigration and crime, while it is also expected to face severe difficulties in securing a majority for its 2023/24 budget.

Faced with a large deficit and pressure from international ratings agencies, the government has promised to take what are likely to be unpopular steps to balance the books including tax rises and cuts to public spending.

"There is no question -- it's not at all part of the philosophy of the government - to increase taxes for consumers," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday during a radio interview.

The ability to call referendums is one of many tools at the disposal of France's all-powerful president, but they are considered politically risky because voters and opposition parties can use the opportunity to rebuke the government.

As a last resort, Macron is also able to dissolve parliament and call new elections, but analysts suggest he is unlikely to do this given the weakness and divisions among his allies and the relative strength of Le Pen's far-right movement.

This year's widely disliked pension reform saw Macron's ratings fall to near-record lows, while five days of nationwide rioting in July shook the country and were seen as politically helpful for Le Pen and her anti-immigration agenda.