French Expression of the Day: Être une huile
You might think that being called oily is an insult - but far from it.
Why do I need to know être une huile?
Because you might think being referred to as something greasy would not be a compliment, but in fact it is.
What does it mean?
Être une huile – roughly pronounced eh-truh uhn wheel – translates precisely as ‘to be an oil’ but in reality it does not have to do with cooking fat or car mechanics.
In French, this expression is used to describe someone very important. In English, one might call this person a VIP, a power broker, or a ‘mover and shaker’.
The origins of this expression go back centuries. Many linguists point to the ancient ritual of anointing the heads of kings with oil.
Others believe that it comes from the military. In the 19th century, French military officers’ uniforms were decorated with certain stripes called sardines. As sardines generally sit in a tin of oil, people began to associate a person with a higher rank as a person with more oil (more sardines).
In the 19th century, a similar expression cropped up: “nager dans les huiles” which means to spend a lot of time with influential people. This was likely the precursor to the phrase être une huile.
Use it like this
Hier, j'ai eu un entretien important avec toutes les huiles du pays. – Yesterday I had an interview with all of the power brokers of the country.
L'homme politique est une huile pour le parti. Ils ne peuvent pas se permettre qu'il prenne sa retraite. – The politician is a power broker for the party. They cannot afford to have him retire.
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know être une huile?
Because you might think being referred to as something greasy would not be a compliment, but in fact it is.
What does it mean?
Être une huile – roughly pronounced eh-truh uhn wheel – translates precisely as ‘to be an oil’ but in reality it does not have to do with cooking fat or car mechanics.
In French, this expression is used to describe someone very important. In English, one might call this person a VIP, a power broker, or a ‘mover and shaker’.
The origins of this expression go back centuries. Many linguists point to the ancient ritual of anointing the heads of kings with oil.
Others believe that it comes from the military. In the 19th century, French military officers’ uniforms were decorated with certain stripes called sardines. As sardines generally sit in a tin of oil, people began to associate a person with a higher rank as a person with more oil (more sardines).
In the 19th century, a similar expression cropped up: “nager dans les huiles” which means to spend a lot of time with influential people. This was likely the precursor to the phrase être une huile.
Use it like this
Hier, j'ai eu un entretien important avec toutes les huiles du pays. – Yesterday I had an interview with all of the power brokers of the country.
L'homme politique est une huile pour le parti. Ils ne peuvent pas se permettre qu'il prenne sa retraite. – The politician is a power broker for the party. They cannot afford to have him retire.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.