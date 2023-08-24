French Expression of the Day: Être une huile

Advertisement

Why do I need to know être une huile?

Because you might think being referred to as something greasy would not be a compliment, but in fact it is.

What does it mean?

Être une huile – roughly pronounced eh-truh uhn wheel – translates precisely as ‘to be an oil’ but in reality it does not have to do with cooking fat or car mechanics.

In French, this expression is used to describe someone very important. In English, one might call this person a VIP, a power broker, or a ‘mover and shaker’.

Advertisement

The origins of this expression go back centuries. Many linguists point to the ancient ritual of anointing the heads of kings with oil.

Others believe that it comes from the military. In the 19th century, French military officers’ uniforms were decorated with certain stripes called sardines. As sardines generally sit in a tin of oil, people began to associate a person with a higher rank as a person with more oil (more sardines).

In the 19th century, a similar expression cropped up: “nager dans les huiles” which means to spend a lot of time with influential people. This was likely the precursor to the phrase être une huile.

Use it like this

Hier, j'ai eu un entretien important avec toutes les huiles du pays. – Yesterday I had an interview with all of the power brokers of the country.

L'homme politique est une huile pour le parti. Ils ne peuvent pas se permettre qu'il prenne sa retraite. – The politician is a power broker for the party. They cannot afford to have him retire.