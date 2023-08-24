France on alert for storms as heatwave set to break

Advertisement

17 départements in the south of the country remain on highest level of warning by the country's weather forecaster, Météo France, although Hérault and Aude have been downgraded to the orange level warning.

Temperatures are expected to remain high in much of southern France on Thursday and into Friday, while potentially intense thunderstorms are on the forecast for the northern part of the country where the mercury is expected to begin to drop.

Early on Thursday morning, the mercury was already quite high - generally between 20C to 25C across the country, but up to 30C in certain places. At 5am, Toulouse had recorded 29C and Castres and Mazamet recorded 30C.

Météo France said that the situation would be similar to Wednesday, with temperatures around 38C to 40C in the Rhône Valley, and up to 38C in Languedoc-Roussillon and Aquitaine coast areas.

25 départements in the north-east of France were on orange alert for thunderstorms as of Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall (between 20-30mm) is to be expected, occasionally with hail and wind gusts of up to 80 to 100km per hour.

When will the heatwave be over?

Météo France has described the heatwave as a "long-lasting and intense" as well as "remarkable, if not exceptional" impacting primarily the Rhône valley and southern Massif central.

While the northern part of the country is expected to see temperatures drop amid storms on Thursday, Météo France anticipates that the south will have to wait until Friday when "temperatures will begin to fall sharply, but still remain warm near the Mediterranean", the forecaster anticipated.

Some areas, like the Rhône valley, may see heat up to 38C to 39C as late as Saturday before cooling off.