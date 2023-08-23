French Word of the Day: Savant

Advertisement

Why do I need to know savant?

Because this word is more commonly used in French than in English and you should be aware of the subtle distinction between the two languages.

What does it mean?

Savant – roughly pronounced sahv-ahn – is used in both French and English, though with different meanings associated.

In English, the term typically describes a genius, or someone with “an exceptional aptitude in a particular field”. Despite their intellectual prowess, this person might be less socially or emotionally engaged.

When discussing savants in English, one might think of Kim Peek, an autistic man known for his incredible memory who inspired the film ‘Rain Man’.

The French usage is not entirely different, but it is a lot more broad. Savant in French simply translates to ‘scholar’ or ‘scientist’ in English, and it can refer to anyone deemed learned or knowledgeable without making commentary on their social communication skills.

As such, you may see an average professor or scientist referred to as a savant in French, and it can be used it contexts such as distinguishing the academic staff from the administrative staff in a university.

There are several synonyms that you can choose from as well, such as universitaire (academic), chercheur (researcher) and scientifique (scientist).

Occasionally, savant is used as an adjective to describe something or someone as being clever.

Use it like this

Le savant annonce à ses collègues qu'il va commencer à faire des recherches sur la génétique. – The scientist told his colleagues he would begin researching genetics.

L'album est un savant mélange de rock et de hip-hop. J'ai beaucoup aimé. – The album is a clever mix of rock and hip-hop. I really liked it.