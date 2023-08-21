French military trainer killed in Iraq
A French military trainer was killed in Iraq on Sunday during an exercise, the French presidency said.
Named as Nicolas Latourte, the soldier "lost his life while accomplishing his mission," Emmanuel Macron's tweeted.
His death followed that of another French soldier who was killed a few days ago in a road accident in Iraq.
France has around 600 troops taking part in what it calls Operation Chammal in Iraq aimed at bolstering the Iraqi national forces and fighting against the Islamic State extremist group.
