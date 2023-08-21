Bar work, boyfriends or classes: The best techniques for learning French

Advertisement

Many people assume that once you're in France you will 'just pick up' French. While this might be the case for some gifted linguists, most people will have to work at it if they want a reasonable grasp of the language.

Of course some people find it easier than others to learn a language and naturally we all learn in different ways - some prefer the structure of a class while others like just getting stuck in to a good conversation with the locals.

But however you learn, here are some techniques for maximising the language-learning while you are in France.

Formal classes

French is a highly structured language with complicated grammar, so unless you're a truly talented linguist you are probably going to need at least some formal lessons to understand the building blocks of the language.

READ ALSO A language expert's top 3 tips for learning French

You will be able to pick up enough for basic interactions like ordering in a shop, bar or restaurant, but if you want to get past that level and have proper conversations involving the past, present and future as well as concepts like wishes, hopes and desires then you will probably need to get your head around French grammar rules.

Advertisement

Understanding how the language is structured will make it easier for your to learn on your own later.

There are, however, lots of choice about the type of classes you do - from evening classes that fit in around work or other studies to intensive courses that plunge you into French studies for 8 hours a day, five (or even seven) days a week.

If you're coming to France to study, some language schools also offer to set up accommodation with local families - this is a great 'total immersion' exercise as you'll be speaking French with your host family in the evening even after classes have ended.

Depending on the length of the course you may need a visa, and not all language courses will qualify you for a student visa.

READ ALSO Can I get a French student visa for a language course?

Informal classes

The biggest drawback to intensive language courses is that they're expensive. If it's beyond your budget, however, there are some cheaper options.

Check out apps such as MeetUp or Facebook groups for foreigners in France for Language Exchanges - this involves meeting up French people for a couple of hours and talking, half the time in French, the rest of the time in English. The idea is that you help French people who want to learn English and in exchange they help you with your French. Typically held in bars or cafés these are either cheap or free (in the case of the free ones you will probably be expected to order a drink while you are there).

Likewise conversation groups are an informal type of French class in which you meet up to chat for an hour or two and help each other out with vocab, grammar and pronunciation.

If you're in France for a few months at a time you may also be able to find reasonably priced French classes via your local mairie, at the library or through the Université pour tous programme.

READ ALSO How to find affordable language classes in France

French TV/radio/podcasts

You don't need to be in France to do this of course, but when you are here it's a good idea to consume as much French media as possible.

Read daily French newspapers, listen to French radio or podcasts and watch French TV or films - it will all help you tune in to the rhythm of the language and hear how words are pronounced.

Advertisement

If you're watching French TV and films it's a good idea to turn on subtitles in French - this will help you keep up with the plot but also help you understand how the written words are pronounced.

READ ALSO 5 Netflix series that will teach you French as the locals speak it

It's also a good way to understand France - its culture, politics, entertainments and preoccupations - better.

Au pair

A popular choice for young people is to come to France as an au pair, as this offers accommodation and employment (albeit low-paid) as well as language learning opportunities.

It's so popular in fact that a special au pair visa exists, which requires you to enrol for a formal French language class.

The advantage for your language learning is that as well as those formal classes you will be engaged in day-to-day chat with your host family and their children, so it's a really immersive language experience.

Advertisement

The downside is that it is hard work (and of course you have to like working with children).

READ ALSO What you need to know about being an Au pair in France

Bar work

If you're looking to build your language skills and learn some colloquial French then working in a bar, café or restaurant is a good choice - although it's best to have some basic French already before you attempt this.

As well as learning the names of lots of drinks, this will give you a crash course in colloquial chat and some colourful French phrases, especially if you work in a place frequented by talkative locals.

You do, of course, need to ensure that working is allowed on your visa - if you're here on a visitor visa then you do not have the right to work, while students are limited to a certain amount of hours per week.

Bar and restaurant work tends to more formal in France - meaning you're likely to get an employment contract and pay tax on your earnings, although there are some places that are prepared to hire people on a cash-in-hand basis.

Advertisement

Dating

In George MacDonald Fraser's Flashman novels, the anti-hero Flashman claims that all he needs to learn any language is "a month in bed" with a native speaker of that language.

We're not endorsing that as a technique (and we've never seen any peer-reviewed research on the efficiency of this method) but it is true that dating will give you good practice in the more colloquial forms of French.

France has plenty of choice when it comes to dating apps, and if you're not dating then there are some that you can set to 'friendship' if you just want to meet native speakers for a coffee and a chat.

READ ALSO How to tackle online dating in France

Leaving aside other considerations, the best type of French partner is one who speaks no English at all - as it will force you to have conversations in French.

Speaking of apps, there's also the ride-sharing app BlaBlaCar - it's handy for cut-price travel around France but a four-hour car journey with a native speaker also functions as a good language workout.

The 'bla bla' in the name refers to the fact that you can signal on the app whether you like a chatty journey or not.

What do you think are the best techniques for perfecting your French? Tell us in the comments below