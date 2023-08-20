Handling heat, school essentials and French pharmacies: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

A 'heat dome' trapped over France has forecasters predicting that it could be the most intense heatwave period ever recorded in France, with high temperatures across the country for many days.

Climate experts expect heatwaves in France to become more frequent, long-lasting and intense in the coming years, due to the climate crisis.

If you're struggling in the heat, here's what the French government suggests you do…

Eat balanced meals and shut the shutters - French government advice for staying cool in a heatwave

It's increasingly common across Europe for larger towns and cities to have restrictions in place on vehicles due to concerns about emissions levels.

In France these are known as ZFE-m, or Zones à faibles émissions mobilité and if you intend to enter one of these, you need to do some forward planning.

Driving in France: The 11 cities that have low-emission zones

French children still have plenty of holiday time left before schools go back on Monday, September 4th, but if you have visited a supermarket recently you might have noticed the huge amounts of stationery on sale.

This is because of the list that parents get from their kids' schools each year. In total the list - available online from the French government - runs to 29 items for primary school children, with extra items for pupils going to collège or lycée.

The 29 stationery items that schoolchildren in France (apparently) need



Rail travel is generally more relaxed than air travel and you're less likely to have to take your shoes off. There's also no 100ml limit for liquids so you're free to stock up on perfume while in Paris, or gin while in London.

That said, the London-Paris trip on the Eurostar involves an EU external border - which has sandwich implications - while the long, undersea tunnel element of the journey means additional safety restrictions.

What can I take on the Eurostar to and from France?

Pharmacies are commonplace in France, with their bright green signs that illuminate many of the country's street corners - and some American visitors are so impressed that ‘French pharmacy’ has become a trending topic on social media.

And, in fact, there is a surprising amount you can do at a French pharmacy.

More than prescriptions: 10 things you can do at a French pharmacy

And, finally… a secret to cutting through red tape in France. If you're stuck in a bureaucractic quagmire, there is one document that might be able to get you out. We give you “the attestation” … and explain how to get one.

Attestation: The magic 'key' to French bureaucracy problems