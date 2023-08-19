River Seine pollution cancels another Paris Olympics test event

Advertisement

"The laboratory sample had a slightly too high level" of the E. coli bacteria, reported Paris mayor's sports assistant Pierre Rabadan.

This follows the cancellation a fortnight ago of a test open-water swim competition for the 2024 Games due to excessive pollution.

The para-triathlon test event was reduced to just cycling and running.

A mixed relay triathlon planned for Sunday could well suffer the same fate, with a decision expected overnight, the world triathlon secretary general Antonio Arimany said.

Test events went ahead in the French capital's river without any issues earlier this week.

Scotland's Beth Potter braved the waters of the Seine to win the women's triathlon before England's Alex Yee won the men's test event on a course identical to the one set to be used for next year's Olympic games.

As organisers investigated the source of Saturday's elevated E. coli readings, Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, stressed there was no 'Plan B' for next year's sporting contests.

"There is no solution to move the event, the triathlon and open water swimming will be held in the Seine next year," he insisted.