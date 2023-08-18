La Belle Vie: Picking the best French restaurants and blending in on the beach

Advertisement

One of France's most popular monuments and tourist attractions - the Eiffel Tower - has gotten a lot of attention in the French press this past week, after false bomb threats led to an evacuation, two drunk American tourists were caught having spent the night in the tower, and most recently, a man was arrested for parachuting off the top of the 330-metre tall structure.

For my first three and a half years in Paris, I did not bother making any attempts to visit the monument formally. I certainly enjoyed looking at it sparkle from a distance, but never made the effort to climb to the top. However, a good friend visited in March and we went up the Tour Eiffel together.

While I still think there are plenty of wonderful free views to enjoy of the city - and I was certainly not tempted to find a way to sleep there - it really was something to behold.

Eiffel Tower: 13 things you didn’t know about Paris’ Iron Lady

When visiting France, aside from going up the Eiffel Tower, most people have one primary goal: to eat well. If you are in a big city the options can seem unending, which presents its own unique type of challenge.

From avoiding busy, congested streets to prioritising smaller menus with fresh, seasonal ingredients, The Local has put together its best tips for the next time you and your family members are arguing over which French restaurant to sit down at.

8 tips for finding a good restaurant in France

Once you sit down at the dinner table, there are a few faux pas to be aware of. The one I struggle most with is etiquette when it comes to ordering meat, as I am still nervous about eating uncooked or raw meat. I have definitely gotten more accustomed to it over the years, and I am happy to order my meat à point, but saignant often feels like a bridge too far.

The other one I often forget has to do with foie gras: be sure to set it on your bread or toast rather than spreading it.

Things you should never do when dining in France

Perhaps I have fallen upon some particularly gracious French servers - or maybe the trend of the mean Parisian waiter is dying out - but I have never been insulted or told what I can and cannot order while at a restaurant.

In my experience, if a waiter tells you something on the menu will not be possible, it is more likely due to the fact that the kitchen may have run out of the necessary ingredients. That being said, I have never tried to order something that I did not already see on the menu, so I imagine the reaction to asking for an Iced Chai Latte when there is none to be seen would likely not go over well.

FACTCHECK: Do French waiters really tell customers what they can order?

Aside from restaurants, there are other places in France that can be easy to tell the difference between a foreigner and a Frenchman. The beach can be one of them.

This might come as a bit of surprise to Americans (like myself) who love a cold beer in a coozy (cold sleeve) while sitting under an umbrella on the beach, but French people tend to go up to have their chilled rosé at a restaurant rather than on the sand.

Eight top tips to blend in on a French beach

And finally, one group is often stereotype for spending a lot of time enjoying the beach in France, and that is British retirees.

But according to the latest immigration data, the reputation of 'Brits in France' as retirees, often wealthy, frequently swigging a gin and tonic may not be entirely accurate. The real picture of the British community is a very different one.

‘Not all gin-swilling pensioners’ – What are Brits in France really doing?