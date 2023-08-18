Disneyland Paris worker who took part in strikes 'fired over waffle toppings'

Advertisement

Twenty-year-old park employee Loris claimed to French newspapers that he received a letter of dismissal after telling guests that they could not mix waffle toppings. For his part, Loris claims his firing is actually punishment for having taken a prominent role in strike action earlier this summer.

Two unions, CGT and UNSA, representing workers at Disneyland Paris have made their support for Loris public, calling the firing a "witch-hunt".

According Loris, who has worked at the park for over one year, the incident occurred in the afternoon on June 26th when a couple of customers asked to have whipped cream (which is not on the menu) in addition to chocolate spread on their waffles. Loris responded that this would not be possible and that they had would have to choose one topping.

The visitors reportedly protested, asking why others had received whipped cream as well as chocolate spread. Then, according to the letter of dismissal obtained by Le Parisien, Loris allegedly replied "because they are my buddies, so I gave them whipped cream. That's normal".

For his side, Loris denies having said this. The Disneyland worker admitted to Le Parisien that he sometimes offered a bit of whipped cream to his colleagues when no one else was around, but he denies having responded "in a nonchalant" way to the customers - one of whom went on to lodge a complaint.

Involvement in strike action

Around 1,000 workers at Disneyland Paris staged several walk-outs in May, June and July, which led to shows and entertainment being cancelled at the park, in an effort to push for pay raises.

Loris told Le Parisien that management sought to "punish strikers", and that he was chosen in particular for having taken part and spoken out in an article about the strikes published by Le Monde on June 7th, which includes his name and a photograph.

According to BFMTV, Disneyland Paris management has refused to comment on the case, and that Loris is considering legal action for wrongful termination.

France has strict laws on the manner in which employees can be fired, and companies that have not followed correct procedures can face unlimited fines.

Euronews reported that in 2022 Disneyland Paris’ revenues "hit a record high", earning €2.4 billion, as well as a €47 million operating profit, after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and a new superhero-themed segment of the park was opened.

In total the park has attracted 375 million visitors since it opened in 1992.