Paris hosts delayed Seine test swim ahead of Olympics

After open-water swimming events in the Seine were cancelled in early August due to poor water quality, authorities gave the green light on Wednesday - and 68 triathletes dived off the start platform below the Pont Alexandre III.

Swimming in the Seine has been banned since 1923 because of the polluted water, but city authorities have in recent years undertaken a major clean-up organisation and have set the target of holding Olympic open-water swimming events in the river in the summer of 2024.

The test swim was originally planned for the first week of August, but was cancelled after "exceptional rainfall" rendered the water quality unacceptable for swimming.

Première épreuve de haut niveau dans la Seine 💧



Les nombreuses années de travail collectif pour améliorer la qualité de l'eau de la Seine sont aujourd'hui récompensées.



Le test event de triathlon et les 68 meilleures triathlètes mondiales sont lancés !#RoadToParis2024 pic.twitter.com/INvAGINpKn — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) August 17, 2023

The Wednesday morning event served as a test for four triathlon events including the para-triathlon, slated to take place between August 17th-20th, which will involve athletes swimming a 1,500 metre course near Pont Alexandre III and Pont des Invalides, followed by 40 kilometres of cycling and 10 kilometres of running in the city.

In line with its goal of showcasing sports and athletes in the capital’s most beautiful settings @Paris2024 has today revealed the courses for the Olympic Games Triathlon and the Paralympic Games Para Triathlon. #Paris2024 #Triathlon #ParaTriathlon https://t.co/R5zd2DZl6g — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) April 27, 2023

The triathlon is not only a potential Olympic qualifying event, but is also a test for Olympic organisers and city officials to see if the Seine is ready to host high-level open-water competitions during the Olympic Games.

So far, the river has been off to a rough start, after open-water swimming World Cup events, meant to take place during the first weekend of August, were cancelled after the water was judged too polluted.

Days of heavy rainfall had overextended the city's wastewater network, making the water "below acceptable standards for the protection of swimmers' health", the French Swimming Federation said in a press release.

This time it appears the weekend's events will continue as planned, though there remains the possibility that unexpected weather conditions could lead to competitions being postponed or even cancelled.

The Seine, which flows through the city of Paris, and has been closed to swimming since 1923 due to sanitary concerns and boat traffic.

To make the river safe for swimmers, the city has undertaken a broad-scale clean-up effort, focused largely on pollution from sewage. More than €1.4 billion was put into decontaminating the water, especially via the construction of a rainwater storage tank near the Austerlitz train station to help avoid wastewater from seeping into the Seine after storms.

But Paris experienced an "exceptional rain episode" over the past week, according to local official Pierre-Antoine Molina.

Molina told Le Parisien that the water clean-up efforts have seen positive results so far, but "between July 20th and August 2nd over 104ml of water fell on Paris, which has not happened in the last 20 years".

The city plans to take additional steps to ensure water quality during the Games, including adding more water storage basins by Spring 2024.

A spokesperson for the city of Paris, Christophe Ribet, told Le Parisien in early August that despite initial cancellations, that they "remain very confident about the 2024 Games".