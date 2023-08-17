Advertisement

French Word of the Day For Members

French Word of the Day: Assister

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 17 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 17 Aug 2023 11:19 CET
French Word of the Day: Assister
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

This French word can be used when discussing both marriage and crime and doesn't always mean helping out.

Advertisement

Why do I need to know assister?

Because this French word is a false friend and it can lead to some serious misunderstandings.

What does it mean?

Assister roughly pronounced ahs-is-tay technically translates as ‘to assist’ or ‘to help’ in English, but the French term has another meaning on top of that.

While you may be asked je peux vous assister? (can I assist you?) when entering a French clothing store, if your friend says je vais assister à une conference, they probably are not saying they will be offering help at a conference.

Advertisement

In French, the word assister can also mean to watch or attend an event. You can tell the word is being used in this context if it is written as assister à followed by an activity.

Marriage ceremonies are a common example of when you might hear assister being used to describe attending something. 

This does not mean that your friend is in the wedding, acting as a bridesmaid or groomsman. It simply means they are attending the ceremony. 

Another way the French verb assister can be confusing for English-speakers is when it is used to describe having witnessed something - like a crime or accident. 

For instance, the phrase assisté à l'accident means to witness an accident, rather than taking part or assisting in one.

Use it like this

Les gens dans la rue ont assisté au vol. – The people in the street witnessed the theft. 

Je vais assister à la cérémonie de mariage de mon amie ce week-end. – I am going to attend my friend’s wedding this weekend.

More

#French Word of the Day

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also