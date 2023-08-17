French Word of the Day: Assister

Advertisement

Why do I need to know assister?

Because this French word is a false friend and it can lead to some serious misunderstandings.

What does it mean?

Assister – roughly pronounced ahs-is-tay – technically translates as ‘to assist’ or ‘to help’ in English, but the French term has another meaning on top of that.

While you may be asked je peux vous assister? (can I assist you?) when entering a French clothing store, if your friend says je vais assister à une conference, they probably are not saying they will be offering help at a conference.

In French, the word assister can also mean to watch or attend an event. You can tell the word is being used in this context if it is written as assister à followed by an activity.

Marriage ceremonies are a common example of when you might hear assister being used to describe attending something.

This does not mean that your friend is in the wedding, acting as a bridesmaid or groomsman. It simply means they are attending the ceremony.

Another way the French verb assister can be confusing for English-speakers is when it is used to describe having witnessed something - like a crime or accident.

For instance, the phrase assisté à l'accident means to witness an accident, rather than taking part or assisting in one.

Use it like this

Les gens dans la rue ont assisté au vol. – The people in the street witnessed the theft.

Je vais assister à la cérémonie de mariage de mon amie ce week-end. – I am going to attend my friend’s wedding this weekend.