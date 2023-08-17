French PM holds emergency heatwave meeting

Advertisement

Prime minister Elisabeth Borne will host an 'inter-ministerial crisis meeting' on Thursday afternoon - the usual format to gather together representatives of different ministries to respond to events.

Seven départements are already on orange alert because of high temperatures - Ain, Rhône, Isère, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Loire and Haute-Loire - and temperatures across the country are expected to rise over the weekend.

The south of the country has also seen several large-scale wildfires in recent days, with the parched ground and drought conditions creating a high risk of further fires.

Ever since the 2003 heatwave in which 15,000 people died, French local authorities have been legally obliged to have heatwave emergency plans in place, and to deploy them once Météo France issues a heatwave warning.

