French Word of the Day: Féminin

Why do I need to know féminin?

Because this term in French has a slightly different usage than in English.

What does it mean?

Féminin – roughly pronounced fehm-ee-neen – translates as feminine, but it has several extra meanings in French beyond the English sense of the word.

In France, when speaking of a women’s sports team, one would not say équipe de femme, they would instead say équipe féminine.

Hence the Women's World Cup is known as La Coupe du monde féminine.

To English-speakers, this might sound as if the women’s football teams are being described as having the traditionally 'girlish' qualities imposed by the patriarchy, such as being delicate or gentle.

But it would be a mistake to assume that the player bearing down on you will tackle gently just because she's playing in a 'féminine' tournament.

The French word féminin/e, in addition to being used to describe things, qualities and attitudes as womanly, also can refer to any collection or group of women (often in a sporting context).

Féminin has another usage in French too that is not seen in English - it can describe the gender of a word. In 2020, there was a significant amount of press coverage surrounding the decision by the Académie Française to make ‘Covid-19’ feminine, written as la Covid-19.

Oddly enough, the adjective féminin itself is masculine, but it becomes feminine if the noun it is describing is feminine.

Use it like this

J'ai hâte de voir le jour où l'équipe de France de football féminin remportera la coupe du monde. – I cannot wait to see the day that the French women’s football team wins the World Cup.

La Coupe du monde a enregistré des audiences télévisées record pour le sport féminin - the World Cup saw record TV audiences for women's sport

La forme féminine de "sportif" est "sportive”. – The feminine form of ‘sportif’ (athletic) in French is ‘sportive’.

La Covid-19 est féminine, l'Académie française a annoncé - Covid is a feminine noun the Academie française has announced