Wildfires

France evacuates 3,000 near Spanish border over fire

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 15 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Tue 15 Aug 2023 08:21 CET
A wildfire broke out in Saint-Andre near Argeles-sur-Mer south-western France. Photo: Raymond ROIG / AFP

French authorities evacuated more than 3,000 people from holiday campsites near the Spanish border on Monday after a fire broke out, officials said.

"The villages of Saint-André, Sorède and the town of Argeles are at risk," fire authorities said.

The fire had spread over about 500 hectares in the Pyrénées-Orientales region, local officials said.

About 550 firefighters had been deployed, along with several aircraft, they added.

Authorities warned the number of evacuations could increase.

Bordering on Spain, the Pyrénées-Orientales has been hit worse than any other French region by a devastating drought.

