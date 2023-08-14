Paris police launch investigation after two bomb hoaxes at Eiffel Tower

Advertisement

The iconic Paris landmark, which welcomes millions of visitors every year, was evacuated for around two and a half hours on Saturday afternoon after a bomb alert.

The roughly 4,000 visitors who had been evacuated were allowed back by mid afternoon after the tower had been searched, but a second evacuation took place on Saturday evening after another alert.

On Sunday, Paris prosecutors announced that an enquiry has been opened into disclose of false information and making criminal threats in relation to the two bomb hoaxes.

French media reported that both bomb threats were posted online - one on a video games forum and the other on the platform that allows people to make non-emergency reports to the police.

In both cases bomb disposal experts were called, but sniffer dogs established that there were no explosives present in the tower.

Paris has been the targeted of repeated terror attacks since 2015, including the Bataclan attacks in which 130 people died.

