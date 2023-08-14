On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Le Pont - With Tuesday being a public holiday, many workers in France will choose to faire le pont on Monday, meaning workplaces might be a even emptier than usual for August.

Airport access - For those looking to take the RER B train to and from Paris to CDG airport on Monday, part of the line is closed for works and therefore access to the airport from the city won't be possible by train. Consider alternative modes of transportation.

Tuesday

Public holiday - While there will still be some people working, for many people Tuesday, August 15th is a day off. It marks an important date in the Catholic Church's calendar - the Assumption of the Virgin, which commemorates the day the Virgin Mary entered heaven.

Wednesday

Back to school allowance - More than 3 million French families will receive the government back-to-school allowance, ARS (Allocation rentrée scolaire), which will be issued on August 16th. It was set up to help low-income families pay for their children's education.

Road closures - The Paris ring road is undergoing road works, resulting in some nighttime closures. On Wednesday, the inner ring road from quai d'Issy to Porte de la Muette will be inaccessible after 9:30pm.

Festivals - There are plenty of fun music and cultural festivals to enjoy during August in France. One is the 'Cabaret Vert' which is expected to attract over 125,000 spectators to the the Ardennes’ town of Charleville-Mézières to see stars like the Black Eyed Peas perform, between August 16th and 20th. More details available here.

World Cup semi final - With France now out of the competition Australia take on England for a place in the final. Emmanuel Macron will be supporting Australia, the result of a bet with the Australian PM. All matches are available to watch on free-to-air TV channels in France.

Thursday

More road closures - Similar to Wednesday, certain road closures on the Paris ring road after 9:30pm are to be expected, namely the inner ring road between Porte de Vincennes and Porte d'Ivry. Voies sur berge (riverside) lanes from pont de Tolbiac to Bercy radial link will also be closed.

Saturday

Heavy traffic - French traffic watchdog Bison Futé predicts that the whole country will be on 'red' (very heavy traffic) for returns on Saturday as families begin to make their ways home from their summer holidays.

Sunday

World Cup Final - The winner of Australia v England will take on the winner of Sweden v Spain on the final.

