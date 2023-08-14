King Charles III to visit France in September

Advertisement

The planned journey, intended to highlight warming Franco-British relations, had been postponed in March at the last minute as angry mass protests against pension reform shook France.

Over the weekend the regional daily Sud-Ouest said that the state visit would now take place in September, and that the monarch and Queen Consort Camilla would visit Paris and Bordeaux in the southwest as originally planned.

The approximate dates are September 20th to 22nd, the paper said.

President Emmanuel Macron's office, contacted by AFP, declined to comment on the report.

Uproar over legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was enflamed when Macron exercised a controversial executive power to push the plan through parliament without a vote in March.

The protests at times turned violent, and weeks-long strikes crippled much of French public life.

Advertisement

Macron took the decision to cancel the visit, which would have been King Charles' first official trip abroad as monarch.

The Elysee palace said the president wished "to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations".