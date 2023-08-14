Advertisement

Weather

France bracing for another summer heatwave

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 14 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023 15:55 CET
France bracing for another summer heatwave
A construction worker drinks water amid high temperatures in France in July 2023. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP)

After the northern part of France experienced weather more akin to autumn during July and early August, warm temperatures are on their way back as the country braces for a heatwave likely to touch most of France and already hitting certain parts.

Advertisement

Five French départements, mostly located in the south-east of the country, were on 'orange' alert for high temperatures on Monday, and expected to remain that way until Tuesday as France faces an incoming heatwave.

The départements on 'orange' alert for heatwave as of Monday were Rhône, Ain, Haute-Savoie, Savoie, and Isère, where temperatures are expected to range between 34C and 37C. 

Forecasters expect that high temperatures will spread across the country later in the week and particularly over the weekend, where temperatures near 40C in the Rhône valley and those near 35C in northern France could be possible.

Temperatures are expected to be hottest between Friday, August 18th and Monday, August 21st, when over 80 percent of the country could see the mercury rise above 30C, predicted to French meteorologist, Patrick Marlière to BFMTV.

According to La Chaîne Météo, average temperatures in the latter half of the week could be approximately 6C higher than seasonal averages.

READ MORE: Eat balanced meals and shut the shutters - French government advice for staying cool in a heatwave

Several départements in France's south west - Corrèze, Lot, Dordogne, Lot-et-Garonne, Tarn-et-Garonne - on Monday were also placed on 'orange' alert by Météo France for thunderstorms, which were expected to hit in the evening and continue into Tuesday.

France's national forecaster, Météo France, has explained the expected rise in temperatures as resulting from a warm air mass travelling up toward France from North Africa. In Morocco, the country's weather service, DGM, recorded a first-ever temperature over 50C, with 50.4C recorded in Agadir. 

Advertisement

Weather experts, such as Marlière expect the heatwave hitting France this week to be "significant, but not to result in record-breaking temperatures". 

READ MORE: 9 tips to keep your French home cool without using air conditioning

More

#Weather

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also