Living in France

Crit’Air stickers, road signs, and rentrée rules: 6 essential articles for life in France

The Local France
The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 13 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Sun 13 Aug 2023 08:34 CET
School's nearly not out for summer... (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

France’s environmental Crit’Air stickers explained, a new road sign to watch out for, avoiding roaming charges in France, health insurance advice and how to find a really good French restaurant.

One national UK newspaper reported this week on France’s “Crut’Air” (sic) stickers, warning innocent British motorists that they were ‘an easy target’ for £155 fines (wait till they hear about France’s flight tax plan to pay for the railways).

In this article from the archives, we explain how the Crit’Air (as it is actually named) sticker system works, and how to avoid a fine by going through the simple process of getting one.

Crit’Air: How France's vehicle emissions stickers work

But there is a new road sign in France that motorists will need to get used to - and ignoring it could land you a fine you could really do without. Readers, we give you the car pool lane sign…

The new French road sign that can net you a €135 fine

More money-saving tips… If you're visiting France from outside the EU you risk running up a huge phone bill in roaming charges - but there are ways to keep your internet access while avoiding being hit by extra charges.

How to avoid huge 'roaming' phone bills while visiting France

France has a problem with food. Its reputation as a global gastronomic giant raises expectations. And if those expectations aren’t met, disappointment follows. Often public ‘French food is overrated’ disappointment.

The problem is that a lot of people visiting France aren’t doing French restaurants right…

8 tips for finding a good restaurant in France

Anyone living in France knows about the importance of getting a carte vitale to access healthcare. Once you have one, you may want to look into getting a complementary healthcare plan, or a Mutuelle. Here is what you need to know about top-up insurance in France.

Health insurance in France: What you need to know about a mutuelle

And finally, as experienced parents of school-age children look longingly at the beginning of September and the blessed release of the rentrée scolaire, those preparing for it for the first time may feel a little nervous about what - officially and unofficially - happens at the school gates and beyond. Don’t worry, we’ve been there. We’ve got your back.

What you need to know if your child is starting school in France

More

