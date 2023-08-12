Inside France: Holidays, puns and Irish-flavoured French

Advertisement

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

One video has been setting social media alight in France in recent days - the team talk given by France-based rugby coach Ronan O'Gara, who has delighted many with his distinctly Irish-flavoured French.

His habit of liberally scattering the English 'fucking' into his French produced gems such as Je m'en fucking fous (I don't fucking care) and c'est fucking énorme (this is fucking huge).

Definitely worth a watch, Ronan O’Gara giving the most Irish team talk while actually speaking French. #rugby pic.twitter.com/TcVJ5i73FJ — Joe Naughton (@JoeNaConnacht) August 7, 2023

On a serious note, you'll notice that his team are hanging on his every word and not laughing at all - and they went on to win the game and have a stunning season, which just goes to show that language is far more about sincere communication than it is about a perfect accent or faultless grammar.

I know that I spend a lot of time worrying about my imperfect French, but in my experience it's rare for French people to judge or scorn your efforts if you're doing your best.

Summer chill

Here in Paris we're firmly into the August season, which in my case means walking an extra 200 metres to get my baguette as my neighbourhood boulangerie is closed for the month while the family who run it take a very well-earned break.

Paris est en vacances 😎 pic.twitter.com/YTerzlb6Fg — Emma Pearson (@LocalFR_Emma) August 11, 2023

The August seasonal staple on social media is various variations of this joke - comparing attitudes to holidays in Europe and the USA.

This wins Twitter today pic.twitter.com/WAJok488Ho — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) August 6, 2023

The 'should I stay or should I go' conversation is an annual staple among the residents of France's cities - should you stay in the city in August and enjoy the peace or head to the beach/mountains along with everyone else?

Personally I'm in the 'stay' camp, I enjoy seeing a slightly different face to the city as it empties out (apart from the tourist areas) and the shop and bar closures force you to get out of your usual routine and try new places.

Whichever camp you fall into, it's likely that you will spend the final week in July having farewell drinks with your friends before they all go on holiday, followed by the 'welcome back' drinks in la rentrée when they all return. Frankly, you need a holiday after that.

Policing

With the politicians all on holiday too, the news agenda tends to slow down in August - but this week much attention has been focused on Marseille when three officers were charged over the death of a man during the riots in early July.

This comes after four other Marseille officers were charged with assault of a man who was so badly injured that surgeons had to remove a large part of his skull.

As an outsider, it does seem to me that France will sooner or later have to have some kind of reckoning about its police - not just the actions of individual officers but the culture in which senior officers and police unions refuse to even use the word 'police violence', never mind discuss whether there might be structural or organisation issues.

But my French friends say this is very unlikely to ever happen.

Boulangerie of the week

Shops in French cities seem increasingly keen on a franglais pun for their name - and this week's winner is Marseille's 'House of Pain'. Pas mal.

