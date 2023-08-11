La Belle Vie: South-west towns, the best swimming spots and modern French royalists

Advertisement

Everyone knows that France chopped off the head of their king. But it may not be as widely know that 230 years later royalism in France is not dead. The country's relationship with monarchy is a little murkier than many realise, particularly considering the on-again, off-again relationship it had with kings and emperors until the start of the 3rd Republic.

In modern life, many French people are fascinated by their neighbours' monarchy, and I have found my French friends to be as big of fans of 'The Crown' as my anglophone ones.

But there is a smaller subset of current French society that cares about France's own 'royals' (or those who claim to be), so much so that several groups dedicated to the restoration of the monarchy exist.

Who are France’s modern royalists?

The French Revolution is often credited with getting rid of the country's monarchy once and for all (not quite). It is also credited with developing the metric system of measurement, which is also not entirely accurate.

The French were indeed the first nation to formally adopt the metric system and to standardise its measures - but they did not in fact invent it. The original metric concept comes from one of France's neighbours (and they still have a royal family too).

The French revolution did establish the system of départements in France, scrapping the provinces of the Ancien Régime. But prior to 1791, the 12th province of Guyenne and Gascony in south-west France, containing Bordeaux, was one of the largest in the kingdom, and it was the land of d'Artagnan, who inspired Alexandre Dumas's character in The Three Musketeers.

These days, there is still plenty to see in the current départements of the south-west. From the birthplace of the man who cracked the Rosetta Stone to a haven for lovers of the outdoors, and a hidden World Heritage site, we’ve picked five less well-known places in the beautiful south-west of France.

The leaders of the French revolution opted for the names of those départements to be based on geographical features, like rivers and lakes, to simplify and avoid references to the Ancien Régime.

Those rivers still wind through the country, and some of them (like the Seine) were once popular swimming areas before pollution and boat traffic crept in. Others, like the Loire, are deceptive and dangerous, appearing to be shallow and inviting, but instead home to an unstable river bed with shifting sands and strong currents that have been known to take even strong swimmers by surprise.

Nevertheless, in Switzerland, outdoor swimming in lakes and rivers is a popular activity, and many wish to do so in France as well. Here is what you need to know before diving into the Rhône.

Your safest bet if you want to swim in open-water in France is to go to areas that are swimming is allowed and supervised (baignade autorisée et surveillée). These are often îles (or bases) de loisirs, where a lifeguard is on duty and the swimming area has been carefully delineated.

But before you head to the beach, lake or river, you can check the swimming area's water quality using an interactive map the French government has put together. It's available in English too, so tourists can take advantage of the resource.

And finally, if you jump into open-water in France, you might find it's a bit chillier than you'd expect, as many of France's lakes and rivers are fed with meltwater from the mountains. If you've spent more than a few years in France, your first reaction may not be to scream the F-word, but instead to let out a loud putain!

It's arguably the most useful word in French, albeit one that has to be used with caution.

