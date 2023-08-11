French Expression of the Day: T’as vu?

Advertisement

Why do I need to know t’as vu?

Because if you don’t know how to respond to a compliment, this French phrase might help.

What does it mean?

T’as vu – roughly pronounced tah voo – translates precisely to ‘you saw’ or ‘did you see’. While it is frequently used literally - to genuinely ask someone if they saw something - it is also a popular expression among French youth.

In its other sense, t’as vu can be used like the English expression “you don’t say” or “you think so?”.

It is a coy way to respond to a compliment - for example a friend might say they like your new haircut and you could respond ah t’as vu.

You could also respond by saying t'as capté? (you noticed?). You can also use t'as vu as a broad way to express agreement.

Keep in mind that the phrase is quite informal, so if a colleague told you that they enjoyed your presentation on molecular biology then maybe don’t respond with t’as vu. A classic merci beaucoup will suffice.

Some young French people also use t’as vu as a filler expression - seemingly randomly placed in the middle of a sentence similar to the word genre (basically the equivalent of ‘like’ in English).

Use it like this

J’aime bien ta jupe, elle est si colorée! / T’as vu? Je l’ai acheté en fripe. – I love your skirt, it’s so colourful!/ You think so? I bought it at the thrift store.

Jérôme a beaucoup changé de style et sa nouvelle coiffure lui va à ravir. / Ouais t'as vu ? Je pense qu'il est plus sûr de lui. – Jérôme has really changed his style and the new haircut really suits him/ You don’t say! I think he’s more confident in himself now.