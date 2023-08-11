Drought: 85 communes in France without adequate water supplies

Advertisement

Tankers are supplying water to 67 communes, mostly in the south of the country while the remaining 18 are receiving bottled water.

These figures are an improvement on those from the end of July, when 120 communes were affected by low water levels, but worse than last week, when the number had dropped to 76.

Last summer, as many as 700 communes were without water for at least part of the day.

Minister for Ecological Transition Christophe Béchu has warned that water tables in France continue to be low, despite higher than average rainfall in July.

Last month’s rain failed to have much of an impact on water tables, even in the north of the country, because the ground was so dry in the first place that much of it ran off, while the rest was consumed plants in the growing season.

Any water that does make it to the water tables may not be enough to offset amounts drawn for drinking water, experts have said.

According to official data, 72 percent of France’s groundwater supplies were below seasonal norms on August 1st - and 20 percent were considered “very low”. As is often the case, these national figures hide certain regional differences. Groundwater levels are higher in the west of France, but lower in the Rhône Valley.

Béchu said the government predicted no improvement in water table levels “before the end of August”, but said that drought measures set up last year to secure and connect various networks “allow[ed] us to anticipate when we know that the situation is going to be complex".

The Bureau de recherches géologiques et minières (BRGM) is due to publish a full report on the situation this Friday, zone by zone and table by table.