Advertisement

fire

Grain silos ablaze in western French port

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 10 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 10 Aug 2023 12:55 CET
Grain silos ablaze in western French port
A firefighter looks out the window of a fire truck (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

French firefighters were battling a major blaze in grain storage silos on Thursday in the western port of La Rochelle, authorities said.

Advertisement

The fire, which started around 8am, created a cloud of smoke visible for kilometres and is still raging, said officials of the Charente-Maritime region.

The four silos on fire are in a row and contain wheat, a spokeswoman for the fire brigade told AFP, adding the fire still risks spreading.

The site and nearby facilities have all been evacuated. 

"We are in the process of confirming how many silos are impacted and putting ourselves in a position to protect the other silos," she added, emphasising there was no immediate indication of an explosion risk.

Advertisement

Nearly one hundred firefighters had been mobilised and "requests for reinforcements" were in progress, the prefecture said.

The silos are about two kilometres from the bridge to Ile de Ré, a popular vacation spot. Several roads in the area were closed as a result, including the exit road from Ile de Ré.

Updates to follow

More

#fire

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also