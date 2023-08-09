Israeli climber dies on Mont Blanc: French police
A 55-year-old Israeli climber died on Tuesday when he fell on an access route for Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Western Europe, French police said.
The accident occurred mid-morning, at an altitude of over 3,000 metres, the authorities said.
The climber was part of group, who were not roped together, when he was dislodged by falling rocks. No one else was injured.
Why is climbing Mont Blanc so dangerous?
Rockfalls are common on the passage along the Gouter Route, the most popular route to reach the Mont Blanc summit, often occurring later in the season when the mountain is drier.
Last summer, all ascents via the route were suspended because of the rockfall risk.
