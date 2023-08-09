French Word of the Day: Phoque

Advertisement

Why do I need to know phoque?

Because this sounds very similar to a certain English swear word, but it has an entirely different meaning in French.

What does it mean?

Phoque – roughly pronounced fuhck – is the French word for the adorable marine animals who love to clap their paws: seals.

If you find yourself at an aquarium or you’ve decided to take a trip to France’s Marineland (the French equivalent to SeaWorld), then you might be surprised by all the random F-words being dropped around you.

There is a good chance these people are not cursing, but rather are simply using the French word for seal, which sounds very similar to the English swear word.

If you are curious about the true French equivalent of the F-word, look no further than putain. You will surely hear it in a variety of circumstances - when watching a sports match or waiting for a delayed train.

Use it like this

Le phoque est en danger. Il y a un requin dans l'eau. – The seal is in danger. There is a shark in the water.

Les phoques prennent le soleil sur la jetée là-bas. – The seals are sunbathing on the pier over there.