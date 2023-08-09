11 missing after fire at French disabled holiday centre
Eleven people were unaccounted for following a fire at a holiday centre for disabled people in eastern France, local authorities said on Wednesday.
The local fire service told AFP they were alerted about the blaze in the town of Wintzenheim, just outside Colmar close to the German border at around 6.30am.
Around 70 firefighters are at the scene and the blaze has been brought under control.
According to a statement from the préfecture, 17 people have been rescued and 11 remain unaccounted for. One person was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening while another was treated for shock.
According to local media, the building was a holiday gîte specially adapted for people with disabilities.
