Will Spain's biting 'black fly' wreak havoc in France?

Health authorities in France's neighbour, Spain, recently put out a warning on Saturday about the concerning proliferation of the black (Simulia) fly (mouche noire), which is known for biting humans.

The insect is present in France too, according to Midi Libre, and as a result of rising temperatures due to the climate crisis, it could soon become a larger part of life in France.

Between three to six milimetres in size, the flies are similar to mosquitoes in that females need to feed on blood. When it bites, its saliva can remain on the skin and cause severe pain that can last up to a week, and in some cases, allergic reactions. In very rare cases, hospitalisations have been recorded following bites.

🔴 INFO - #Espagne : Conséquence inattendue du réchauffement climatique, de nouvelles espèces animales nuisibles prospèrent comme la mouche noire. Il s'agit d'une espèce problématique notamment en Espagne à cause de ses morsures dangereuses. pic.twitter.com/rB5Hjz76Q3 — FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) August 7, 2023

Originally from the Americas, the species has made its way to Europe, where heatwaves have rocked the southern part of the continent, namely Spain where temperatures have exceeded 40C. High temperatures have increased reproduction of the insect.

What are the risks of the fly in France?

According to Le Figaro, the mouche noire has been most prevalent in touristic parts of Spain, such as Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, Valencia, Madrid and Murcia.

Of those regions, two border France: Catalonia and Aragon, which sit along the Mediterranean and Pyrenees mountains respectively.

Yet as of early August 2023, there still had not yet been any reported cases of bites in mainland France. Generally, the risk of being bitten in France remains lower than in Spain largely due to the country's slightly cooler climate.

How can I avoid it?

People in France can still heed warnings issued by Spanish health authorities who have recommended that people avoid walking near streams during the early hours of the morning and at dusk, as these are periods when the fly is known to hunt.

The country's National Association of Environmental Health Societies advised that keeping skin covered and using insect repellents.