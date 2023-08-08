Paris transport workers threaten strike over Rugby World Cup bonuses

Advertisement

In a possible foretaste for the Olympics, one of the unions that represents workers on the Paris public transport system RATP is in dispute with bosses over bonuses to be paid during the Rugby World Cup.

During the tournament - which runs from September 8th to October 28th - extra transport services will be provided to shuttle the tens of thousands of fans to and from matches in the capital's Stade de France, and city public transport drivers will benefit from a €330 bonus to reflect the extra workload.

However, the union FO-RATP has threatened strike action over the lack of a corresponding bonus for the RATP station staff, who sell tickets and provide information to passengers.

Negotiations are ongoing between unions and public transport bosses.

The World Cup is hosted in venues around France; Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse. However, the Stade de France hosts the most matches (10 games) and the highest profile ones including the opening match and opening ceremony and the final.

Stade de France is in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis which means that most fans rely on public transport to get there - usually Metro lines 12 and 13, RER B or RER D.

Only one union has so far threatened strike action, which means that even if it did go ahead disruption would be fairly limited.

The Rugby World Cup is being treated by city and transport authorities as a 'practice run' for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, when it is expected that 10 million visitors will descend upon Paris.

A proposal by Valérie Pécresse, president of the greater Paris region, to ban all public transport workers from striking during the Olympic period in 2024, was rejected earlier this year.

