The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 8 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Tue 8 Aug 2023 12:59 CET
French Word of the Day: Phare
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

The dictionary will tell you this is a lighthouse, but it also has multiple other meanings encompassing driving, shopping, artwork or advertising.

Why do I need to know phare?

Because you’ll come across several of these while on holiday along France’s coastline, but also in lots of other contexts - it's one of those French words that has multiple different meanings depending on the context. 

What does it mean?

Phare roughly pronounced far is the French word for lighthouse, but it has several other uses besides its most practical one: guiding ships to the shore.

It can also be used to describe a headlamp, or generally any kind of light in an elevated position. As such, the headlights on a car are called les phares de voiture

In a figurative sense, a phare can describe an idea, goal or person that leads or influences people. For instance, you might call a great artist a phare for their movement - in English we might say a trailblazer.

In this use of the word, you may hear someone describe a groundbreaking novel or film as a livre-phare or film-phare (respectively).

You may also notice phare used in advertising - if there is a ‘star’ product for instance, it may be put in the forefront and referred to as a produit phare de la collection. In English the equivalent would be a 'flagship' store or product.

Use it like this

Lorsque nous étions en Bretagne, nous avons fait une randonnée pour visiter certains des plus anciens phares encore en activité. – When we were in Brittany, we did a hike to visit some of the oldest lighthouses still in operation.

Le président doit être un phare pour les gens en ces temps difficiles.  – The president must give hope and direction to people during these difficult times.

Le magasin phare du groupe se trouve à Paris, Rue du Rivoli - The company's flagship store is in Paris, on Rue du Rivoli

