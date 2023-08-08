French Word of the Day: Phare
The dictionary will tell you this is a lighthouse, but it also has multiple other meanings encompassing driving, shopping, artwork or advertising.
Why do I need to know phare?
Because you’ll come across several of these while on holiday along France’s coastline, but also in lots of other contexts - it's one of those French words that has multiple different meanings depending on the context.
What does it mean?
Phare – roughly pronounced far – is the French word for lighthouse, but it has several other uses besides its most practical one: guiding ships to the shore.
It can also be used to describe a headlamp, or generally any kind of light in an elevated position. As such, the headlights on a car are called les phares de voiture.
In a figurative sense, a phare can describe an idea, goal or person that leads or influences people. For instance, you might call a great artist a phare for their movement - in English we might say a trailblazer.
In this use of the word, you may hear someone describe a groundbreaking novel or film as a livre-phare or film-phare (respectively).
You may also notice phare used in advertising - if there is a ‘star’ product for instance, it may be put in the forefront and referred to as a produit phare de la collection. In English the equivalent would be a 'flagship' store or product.
Use it like this
Lorsque nous étions en Bretagne, nous avons fait une randonnée pour visiter certains des plus anciens phares encore en activité. – When we were in Brittany, we did a hike to visit some of the oldest lighthouses still in operation.
Le président doit être un phare pour les gens en ces temps difficiles. – The president must give hope and direction to people during these difficult times.
Le magasin phare du groupe se trouve à Paris, Rue du Rivoli - The company's flagship store is in Paris, on Rue du Rivoli
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know phare?
Because you’ll come across several of these while on holiday along France’s coastline, but also in lots of other contexts - it's one of those French words that has multiple different meanings depending on the context.
What does it mean?
Phare – roughly pronounced far – is the French word for lighthouse, but it has several other uses besides its most practical one: guiding ships to the shore.
It can also be used to describe a headlamp, or generally any kind of light in an elevated position. As such, the headlights on a car are called les phares de voiture.
In a figurative sense, a phare can describe an idea, goal or person that leads or influences people. For instance, you might call a great artist a phare for their movement - in English we might say a trailblazer.
In this use of the word, you may hear someone describe a groundbreaking novel or film as a livre-phare or film-phare (respectively).
You may also notice phare used in advertising - if there is a ‘star’ product for instance, it may be put in the forefront and referred to as a produit phare de la collection. In English the equivalent would be a 'flagship' store or product.
Use it like this
Lorsque nous étions en Bretagne, nous avons fait une randonnée pour visiter certains des plus anciens phares encore en activité. – When we were in Brittany, we did a hike to visit some of the oldest lighthouses still in operation.
Le président doit être un phare pour les gens en ces temps difficiles. – The president must give hope and direction to people during these difficult times.
Le magasin phare du groupe se trouve à Paris, Rue du Rivoli - The company's flagship store is in Paris, on Rue du Rivoli
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.