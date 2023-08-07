On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Paris périphérique: The inner ring road from Porte Dauphine to Porte de Bagnolet will be closed overnight on Monday and Tuesday. Voies sur berge between Garigliano and Bir-Hakeim, heading towards Paris, will also be closed.

Tuesday

France v Morocco - Les Bleues, France's women's football team, will go head to head against Morocco in the round of 16 of the women's World Cup. The match will play at 1pm French time. Here is how you can watch it.

Wednesday

Paris périphérique: The outer ring road from from Porte Maillot to Porte de Châtillon will be closed overnight for maintenance works.

Thursday

Property declaration - The latest deadline for the repeatedly delayed new one-off déclaration d'occupation for anyone who owns property in France is now Thursday.

Friday

Nuits des Etoiles - Check local notices for local night-time events near you on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as France celebrates the heavens, offering stargazers the chance to discover the wonders of the night sky: planets, stars, constellations or even, with the Perseids in full flow, shooting stars.

Saturday

France v Scotland - France's national rugby team will play Scotland on Saturday at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne at 9.05pm French time - the second of Les Bleus World Cup warm-up matches series before the tournament (hosted by France) gets underway in September. They also play Fiji and Australia this month, before the tournament kicks off on September 8th.

Sunday

Pont weekend - The Christian festival of Assumption, on Tuesday, August 15th, is a public holiday in France, giving workers the option to faire le pont (do the bridge) to create a nice four-day weekend by taking off Monday. Expect it to be busy on the roads. Again.