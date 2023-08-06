Visa rules, August in France, and roadtrip tips: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

It’s August! Summer holidays are popular the world over, of course, but France takes the tradition of les grandes vacances particularly seriously. Here's what to expect now that August has arrived.

The 8 signs that August has arrived in France

If you're a foreigner arriving in France, depending on your visa, you may be required to register with the immigration office (OFII), take a medical examination, language classes and 'integration' sessions. It can be a daunting process.

OFII: Your questions answered on France's immigration office

Speaking to strangers in France can be daunting, and it can be hard to know which settings are most conducive to small talk. But it is one of those hurdles that foreigners may need to get over in order to make acquaintances and practise your language skills - if you never talk to French people, then your language skills will only progress so much. And when you do try out your French, you may be pleasantly surprised…

The places in France where you can and can't try small talk

It’s one of the big questions of summer: can you save money on your roadtrip by avoiding French autoroutes altogether, or are there other ways to cut the cost of crossing France by car?

Is it worth taking a detour to avoid France's steep autoroute tolls?

You’d be forgiven for taking reports of summer’s imminent return in France with a large pinch of sel. But, forecasters are pretty confident that it’s going to get hot again very soon. So, here’s a reminder about keeping cool as the temperature rises.

Eat balanced meals and shut the shutters - French government advice for staying cool in a heatwave

There’s less than a year to go to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It's likely there will be some headline-grabbing hiccups along the way, but organisers say they are on track to deliver a great event that will be exciting, sustainable, inclusive and show off the French capital at its best.

Tickets, fan zones and Airbnb: Your 5-minute guide to the 2024 Paris Olympics