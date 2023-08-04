Paris 2024 Olympics: River Seine judged too polluted for swim practice test

Advertisement

The International Swimming Federation and French Swimming Federation cancelled a swim training session in the river Seine on Friday due to pollution concerns after heavy rainfall overextended the city's wastewater network.

"Following recent heavy rainfall in Paris, the quality of the water in the Seine is currently below acceptable standards for the protection of swimmers' health", the French Swimming Federation said in a press release on Thursday evening.

The practice session was meant to be a training opportunity for elite swimmers taking part in open-water swim competitions planned for the weekend - an event that organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games were eyeing as a 'full-scale' test of open-water swimming in the river.

The competition is part of the Swimming World Cup, offering a perfect dress rehearsal for the Olympic Games due to the identical formats of the races: swimmers will complete a 10k in the River Seine, looping back and forth between the Pont Alexandre-III and the Pont de l’Alma.

While the competition was still expected to go forward as of Friday, the French Swimming Federation said in a press release that water tests would be released at 5pm, dictating if the competition would be postponed or cancelled.

The Seine, which flows through the city of Paris, and has been closed to swimming since 1923 due to sanitary concerns and boat traffic.

To make the river safe for swimmers, the city has undertaken a broad-scale clean-up effort, focused largely on pollution from sewage. Over €1.4 billion was put into decontaminating the water, especially via the construction of a rainwater storage tank near the Austerlitz train station to help avoid wastewater from seeping into the Seine after storms.

But Paris experienced an "exceptional rain episode" over the past week, according to local official Pierre-Antoine Molina.

Molina told Le Parisien that the water clean-up efforts have seen positive results so far, but "between July 20th and August 2nd over 104ml of water fell on Paris, which has not happened in the last 20 years".

The city plans to take additional steps to ensure water quality during the Games, including adding more water storage basins by Spring 2024. A spokesperson for the city of Paris, Christophe Ribet, told Le Parisien that they "remain very confident about the 2024 Games".

Another set of open-water swimming competitions - the triathlon and para-triathlon - could help paint a picture of what to expect in 2024, and as of early August they were still set to go ahead at the end of the month from the 16th to 20th.

