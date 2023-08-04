La Belle Vie: Tips to avoid awkward small talk in France and how to taste wine

Advertisement

The month of August is upon us and that means that life slows down in France, city-slickers head to the countryside and signs crop up on shop doors telling would-be customers to try again in September.

There are also plenty of fun activities and festivals taking place this month throughout France. From one music festival at the 'ends of the earth' (Festival du Bout du Monde) to Rock en Seine in Paris, The Local has put together 12 fêtes to mark on your calendar.

Another exciting global event this August is the finale of the Women's World Cup - slated for August 20th. The French team have advanced into the knockout stage, which means it is crunch time for foreigners in France to memorise some vocabulary to help cheer on Les Bleues.

If you think a yellow card was not warranted, don't be afraid to break out the classic refereeing insult: aux chiottes arbitre! which literally means "to the toilet referee!"

One thing I have learned about small talk in France is that people tend to be less interested in neutral subjects, such as the weather. In contrast - let's say you are in a bar watching the French women's team play and there is a bad call from a referee, if you turn to the stranger next to you (assuming they are French) and you complain, then you are likely to find a very willing complaining partner.

The French do love a protest, whether thats in the streets or in conversation. Otherwise, there are a few places where you can test out casual conversation with strangers - like the marché if it's not too crowded. But there are some spots where you should avoid small talk at all costs (or risk getting strange looks).

One reason many foreigners are nervous to strike up a conversation with a French person is the stereotype surrounding rudeness. It is true that French culture can be more blunt than what is found in anglophone countries, like the UK or US. French people feel little hesitation when it comes to correcting a mispronounced word, but that does not mean make them rude.

And in many situations, rudeness is relative. The foreigner may have thought the French response was rude, while the Frenchman may have thought the foreigner's lack of greeting was rude.

One might think that spitting would be rude in all cultures, but perhaps not. When tasting wine, spitting is actually a way "to become more distinguished in society", one expert told AFP.

Apparently, spitting out wine can give you more aromas than swallowing it, in a process called 'retro-olfaction'. Here is what to keep in mind for your next wine tasting, and how to properly spit it out.

If you are planning your next French holiday, but you are wary bad weather and rain striking in the middle, consider planning a wine tasting. Oftentimes, these take place in a cave (wine cellar), so you'll be out of the weather.

Rainy days are common across much of northern and western France, including the country's capital. In my opinion, Owen Wilson's character in Midnight in Paris had it right when he said "Paris is most beautiful in the rain". There are plenty of fun things to do on a rainy day in the capital - here are 12 of our favourites.

