Is northern France finally set for some summer weather?

France's national weather service, Météo France, has predicted sunny skies across much of France for the week to come, after rain and stormy weather hit much of northern and western France, keeping temperatures cool and more akin to autumn than summer.

"Over the northern half of the country, the start of the week is likely to see a mix of some rain and cooler temperatures, before a return to sunshine and a rise in temperatures in the middle of the week", Météo France forecasted.

On Friday, Lille in northern France expected to maximum temperatures around 20C, in contrast to 25C and 26C along the Mediterranean coast near Marseille and Nice.

Rain is expected to continue across the northern part of the country until Monday, and on Tuesday the picture will likely change, as the Nord and Pas-de-Calais départements continue to see showers while the rest of the country sheds the rain clouds.

Météo France's forecast for Tuesday

By Wednesday, temperatures on average will likely range between 21C to 31C across the country, and up to 34C by Friday.

The Keraunos weather service tweeted: "Summer has not had its last word", adding that "after August 9th and 10th, warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected again, with potentially very hot temperatures during the second half of the week (to be confirmed)".

L'été n'a pas dit son dernier mot puisqu'après le 9/10 août, des températures à nouveau plus chaudes que la normale sont envisagées avec possiblement un épisode de très fortes chaleurs pour la deuxième partie de semaine prochaine. Tout ceci reste à confirmer. pic.twitter.com/3psBFR2Kny — Keraunos (@KeraunosObs) August 2, 2023

Current forecasts expect the warm, sunny weather to continue into the weekend of August 11th to 13th, but cautioned that it is still too far in advance for accurate predictions.

The summer of 2023 has seen disparate weather between northern and southern France, with the latter experiencing the heatwaves and high temperatures that hit southern Europe and the former being hit by stormy weather and cooler temperatures.

In July, five departments in the east were placed on red alert for storms - the highest weather warning, then Paris got a soaking, and there were violent hailstorms in Drôme.

⛈ C'est le déluge à Paris où 24 mm de pluie sont tombés en à peine plus de 30 minutes (36 mm depuis ce matin) ! L'eau dévale les escaliers de Montmartre. (© Marie-ange Vingadassalom) pic.twitter.com/2B0JlL6EFj — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) July 28, 2023

Between July 20th and August 2nd, the city of Paris saw over 104ml of water fall, marking a 20 year record, according to France bleu.

Despite the rain, many parts of the country had water restrictions in place due to drought and insufficient underground water supplies, and on Friday the Bouches-du-Rhône département, which contains Marseille, was on the highest level of warning for possible forest fires.

