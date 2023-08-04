French Expression of the Day: Compter pour du beurre

Advertisement

Why do I need to know compter pour du beurre?

Because if someone says this to you, be aware that they are not proposing a food exchange.

What does it mean?

Compter pour du beurre – roughly pronounced kom-tay por doo bear – literally translates as ‘to count for butter’.

Essentially, it means ‘to count for nothing’ - something that does not matter or is insignificant. The expression has been in use since the 19th century in France.

But to understand why butter, which is still important part of French cooking, might be seen as irrelevant, you have to go back to ancient times when the Greeks and Romans considered butter to be ‘the poor man’s fat’.

It was rarely used in cooking, more frequently being chosen as a leather polish or medicine to soothe burns.

Advertisement

Butter brought a lower financial gain to the seller than olive oil, considered a product fit for nobility, as it was only produced once a year. This view of butter being the lesser fat continued throughout the Middle Ages.

The expression can be used similarly to compter pour des prunes, which also means to ‘count for nothing’.

Use it like this

J'ai tout nettoyé dans la cuisine et tu as tout de suite mis le bazar. Manifestement, ça n'a compté pour du beurre. – I cleaned everything in the kitchen and right after you made a mess. Clearly, that counted for nothing.

Il a passé des heures à essayer de réparer la voiture, mais ça n’a compté pour du beurre. Elle est toujours cassée. – He spent hours trying to fix the car, but it was all for naught. The car is still broken.