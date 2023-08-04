5 must-visit towns in south-west France you've (probably) never heard of

Advertisement

South-west France is full to the brim with places to visit - but everyone’s done the big places: Toulouse and Bordeaux; Biarritz and La Rochelle; Narbonne and Perpignan; Carcassonne and Albi.

Where do you go, then, if you want to visit somewhere most people won’t necessarily think of? Let us know your own recommendations in the comments section below.

Figeac

The once rich mediaeval city in the Lot - a major stop on the pilgrimage route to Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle - is the birthplace of Jean-François Champollion, who cracked the Rosetta Stone in 1822, and became the first modern person to translate Egyptian hieroglyphics.

https://youtu.be/oCSGGJzXr_E

It’s one of 12 nationally recognised Villes d’Art et d’Histoire (Towns of Art and History) in the Occitanie region - and one of the Midi-Pyrénées Regional Council’s 18 “Great Sites”.

Its winding streets marry mediaeval houses, Renaissance hotels and 18th century bourgeois buildings, while Champollion’s house is now a museum dedicated to the history of writing around the world.

Advertisement

Saint-Cirq Lapopie

Back to the Lot for another movie-set slice of French history that has undeservedly been forgotten amid the clamour for boho towns like Cordes-sur-Ciel or Rocamadour.

https://youtu.be/njhWwOCW4As

Perched on a cliff-top above the Lot river, Saint-Cirq-Lapopie is spectacular in every possible way - the living, breathing Middle Ages in the 21st century.

The small town, a haven for artists, boasts no fewer than 13 historical monuments.

Collonges-la-Rouge

France makes a big deal of its Plus Beaux Villages de France label, so where else should you visit that the plus beau village, nestled among walnut and chestnut trees, that started it all…

https://youtu.be/fTMmNJg4D5A

The name of the village in the Dordogne Valley - which dates back in places to the 8th century, when a monastery was founded there - comes from the iron ore-rich sandstone used in its construction… and it’s nicknamed the “cité aux 25 Tours” (city of 25 towers) for a reason.

READ MORE: 19 alternative places to visit in France to avoid the crowds

Advertisement

Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert

France has more than its fair share of UNESCO World Heritage sites. In the south-west alone, sites include the fortified city of Carcassonne, the Canal du Midi, Saint-Sernin basilica in Toulouse, Lourdes, the episcopal city of Albi, Pont du Gard - and Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert, in the Herault.

https://youtu.be/B4YR9H9WqOE

Specifically, in the Saint-Guilhem-le-Désert, nestled in the Cevennes foothills, the stunning Romanesque Gellone Abbey, which was first established early in the 8th century by Saint Guilhem, and the nearby Pont du Diable are World Heritage sites.

Vieux Boucau

And now for something slightly different… Think resorts in the far south-west of France, think elegant Biarritz, the buzzing mediaeval-ness of Bayonne, and the old fishing village-charm of Saint Jean de Luz.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO5jRlh_N1k

All of them are stunningly beautiful places on the Atlantic littoral. But don’t ignore the charming, and much smaller Vieux Boucau - or Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains, to give it its full name.

Caught between the Atlantic Ocean to the west, forests to the east and a large artificial lake of its own making to the south, the little Landes town is, quite simply, heaven on Earth for lovers of the great outdoors.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Can you swim in France's largest rivers?

What beautiful but unknown towns in south-western France have we missed off this list? Let us know in the comments section below and why they are worth a visit.