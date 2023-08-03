€45,000 fine: What are France's strict rules on using collected rainwater?

Advertisement

Earlier this summer, the French government launched a water saving campaign, highlighting some simple steps households can take to reduce their consumption, particularly during periods of drought.

One of the tenants of the campaign was to encourage people to install rain water collectors in their gardens. However, the use of this water is strictly controlled, and ignoring the rules can land you with a fine of up to €45,000 and three years in jail.

Here are the rules;

First things first. You can use collected rainwater for watering outdoor - and indoor - plants, or for washing your car or floors.

Because it hasn't been treated, and may contain dangerous micro-organisms, you cannot use collected rainwater in food preparation, or for drinking.

You can - subject to certain rules - use it for some domestic uses, including supplying lavatories or doing your laundry, but there are a few steps you must take first.

You must hire a qualified plumber to connect your rainwater collection system to your domestic equipment. The plumber has to install a non-return valve so as not to contaminate water from the public drinking water network.

Once the work is done, the homeowner will need to make a declaration of use at their local town hall (under, if you need to know, article R 2224-19-4 of the general code of local authorities).

Pipes that carry rainwater must be marked "eau non potable".

It should be noted that rainwater used in this way, which is then discharged into the sewerage networks, is subject to a sewerage fee.

Rainwater collecting equipment, including any underground tanks, must be maintained regularly. Homeowners must be able to present a maintenance log, specifying checks and maintenance, if a check is carried out.

And here’s the kicker. If rainwater discharged into the sewerage network is polluted, those responsible party may be charged, under the public health code with “damaging public works intended to receive or conduct water supply”.

The punishment? Up to three years in prison and a fine of €45,000.