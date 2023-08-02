Property pitfall: Where in France are rising tax bills hitting hardest?

Advertisement

While France might be phasing out its taxe d'habitation (paid by the person occupying the property), the taxe foncière (property tax) is here to stay and it is on the rise.

Across France, the taxe foncière is expected to increase on average by seven percent this year, and it has been rising continuously since 2018, creating an additional cost for mortgage holders.

According to a study by the financial broker Meilleurtaux, the monthly average in 2022 was €111 for property taxes, which is calculated based on a 70m2 home for a couple with two children. The expense comes on top of mortgage, and would add up to to €1,332 annually.

In comparison, in 2021, the average monthly bill was €6 less - at €105.

On top of rising property taxes across the board, there are also regional disparities as the tax is calculated by local authorities and based on the rentable value of the property. This means that two homes of similar size in different parts of the country can have drastically different property tax rates.

As such, those looking to buy property in France this year will need to consider whether they will be able to afford the higher rates, as well as where the tax has increased the most.

READ MORE: Taxe foncière: What exactly is the French property tax and do I have to pay it?

For example, the average tax bill in Paris was €64 per month in 2023, according to Meilleurtaux’s figures, while those in Nîmes in the Gard département are paying an average of €140 per month - effectively adding as much as two additional months of mortgage repayments to their annual bill.

Tax bills in Nîmes rose 8.5 percent year-on-year, among the biggest increases. Average bills in Marseille have jumped 12.1 percent, according to the figures; while those in Nantes have risen 11.4 percent and Strasbourg 10.7 percent. The bad news, according to Meilleurtaux, is that bills in some cities could jump again when new figures are set later this year.

"The rise in rates for a year and a half has helped to increase the monthly bill," Meilleurtaux's spokesperson said. "When you add the property tax which continues to increase, the bill increases from year to year for the owners. It will be worse in 2023."

Average taxe foncière bills in French cities in 2022 (like-for-like 2021 bill in brackets)

Nîmes €140 (€129)

Montpellier €137 (€132)

Nantes €137 (€123)

Angers €133 (€129)

Bordeaux €133 (€128)

Dijon €131 (€125)

Le Havre €128 (€124)

Grenoble €123 (€119)

Marseille €120 (€107)

Toulouse €120 (€115)

Toulon €114 (€108)

France average €111 (€105)

Le Mans €105 (€101)

Reims €105 (€102)

Rennes €100 (€94)

Saint-Etienne €98 (€92)

Strasbourg €93 (€84)

Nice €93 (€90)

Lyon €80 (€77)

Lille €78 (€75)

Paris €64 (€64)