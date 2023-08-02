French Expression of the Day: Se casser la tête
This French expression does not have to do with concussions, but when this applies to you, you might feel a bit concussed.
Why do I need to know se casser la tête?
Because you will likely be told not to do this at some point by a French person, and you should know they are not warning you against head injuries of the physical variety.
What does it mean?
Se casser la tête – roughly pronounced suh kass-ay la tett – literally translates to ‘to break the head’. It is used figuratively and it means to put a lot of concentration or focus into something.
Oftentimes, you will hear this colloquial expression used when someone is describing the hard work a now-completed project required.
People also use se casser la tête to say that they are not going to take on a cumbersome job. In English, one might say “I am not going to break my back doing that”.
A French friend might warn you not to stress or worry about something by saying ne te casse pas la tête, ce n'est pas important (Don’t overthink it, it is not important).
Use it like this
Je lui ai dit que le projet était assez simple et qu'il ne fallait pas se casser la tête. – I told him the project was pretty simple and he did not need to overthink it.
Je me suis cassé la tête sur ce travail pendant des heures, mais j'ai fini par trouver une bonne idée. – I obsessed over this job for hours, but eventually I came up with a good idea.
