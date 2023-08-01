Summer storm set to bring 110km/h winds to north-western France

Advertisement

Meteo France’s forecasters said that gale-force winds will affect the northern two-thirds of the country as a major weather depression - described as “very unusual for the month of August” - sweeps into France from the north Atlantic.

Forecasters said that the summer gale will strike first in Brittany in the very early hours, bringing winds of more than 100km/h in coastal areas, and 80km/h inland. Strong winds and rain are forecast for Paris on Wednesday from early morning, and the storm is expected to affect the northern areas for most of the day.

A total of 69 départements - from Pas-de-Calais and Nord in the north, to Cantal and Haute-Loire in the south, and Finistère in the west to Bas-Rhin in the east - have already been placed on yellow alert for strong winds on Wednesday, while départements along the entire west coast of France are on alert for coastal flooding.

Waves of up to 8m are expected in the Channel, and up to 4m elsewhere on the Atlantic coasts, prompting forecasters to warn of dangerous sea conditions and a risk of coastal flooding. It is expected that many beaches along the coast will raise the red flag, indicating a ban on swimming.

The unusual conditions are caused by the fact that the jet stream is much further south than usual at this time of year, meaning that Europe faces more unsettled weather than it is used to. It also explains why the northern part of France is experiencing conditions more associated with autumn than summer as we head into August.

According to La Chaine Meteo, the low-pressure system bringing the storm to the north and west of the country occurs more usually in autumn and winter, and comes as France is experiencing a dip in summer temperatures.

This week's temperatures are closer to those in October, and are, on average, five degrees below normal for the season.

While this storm is rare for this time of year, it is not unprecedented. The most violent summer storm hit in July 1969, with winds gusting to 166km/h in Brest.