Will beachgoers in France just have to get used to more jellyfish?

The combination of climate change and overfishing has made it so that France's coastline is more hospitable for jellyfish blooms, leading to more sightings in French waters.

While there are several variables that can increase the presence of jellyfish on French shores, such as water temperature and ocean currents, it is likely that in the coming years global warming linked to human activity will increase jellyfish reproduction.

This year, as is the case every summer, France has seen several alerts warning holidaymakers about jellyfish at the beach.

On the Côte d'Azur, jellyfish have been spotted on numerous beaches, notably in the Alpes-Maritimes. According to Mediterranean jellyfish observation portal ACRI, jellyfish have been spotted recently on the beaches of Théoule, Mandelieu, Cannes, Antibes, Villeneuve-Loubet, Cagnes-sur-mer, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Nice, Villefranche-sur-mer, Beaulieu-sur-mer, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Monaco, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Menton.

The site relies on notifications from people who spot jellyfish on the beach over the previous 48 hours, so may not be wholly up-to-date.

Jellyfish have also been spotted on beaches in western France, in the Bay of Douarnenez, Brittany, and Châtelaillon-Plage, Charente-Maritime, for example.

But can we expect to see more jellyfish?

Ocean warming is highly likely to lead to an increased proliferation of jellyfish in the years to come, experts warned - while human fishing activities are reducing the numbers of their natural predators and food source rivals, marine centre Nausicaá has said.

Just recently, the Mediterranean sea reached its highest temperature record, hitting 28.71C, according to Spain's Institute of Marine Sciences.

Pelagic jellyfish (Pelagia noctiluca) are the most numerous on the Mediterranean coasts. They are pink and blue, can reach an umbrella of 17cm in diameter and have long tentacles up to 40cm long.

"The last record was in August 23, 2003 with a median value of 28.25C," the Institute told AFP.

The European Environment Agency stated on its website that, "all seas have warmed considerably since 1870, and particularly since the late 1970s, with recent years being among the warmest on record.”

Temperature increases in the Mediterranean are expected to be between 1.1C to 3.4C by 2100, according to the EU body.

According to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) published in 2022, 73 percent of commercial species are still overexploited in the Mediterranean and Black Seas, and fishing pressure, although reduced over the last ten years, is still twice what is considered sustainable.

It is, however, still uncertain whether jellyfish numbers are increasing, simply because of a lack of consolidated and precise data on their numbers, or the frequency of their arrival on French beaches.

The Institut Français de Recherche pour l'Exploitation de la Mer (Ifremer) has pointed out that strong sea winds and currents are key to increased sightings of jellyfish around the Bay of Biscay, and has warned that "systematically invoking environmental degradation to explain the origin of jellyfish blooms is highly risky" because there may be other explanations.

Advice for swimmers

Websites, like ACRI, are useful for localised jellyfish spotting in advance. Also do keep an eye on the local news. But also, at surveilled beaches, keep an eye on the flags. Red means swimming is prohibited; while green means swimming is permitted, with care. And, if you see a purple flag, it indicates a pollution alert, or the presence of dangerous or protected aquatic species - including jellyfish.

What to do if you get stung

Stings from jellyfish can be painful. But the most important thing to do is not panic.

If you are near the sea, rinse the affected area with sea water and carefully remove any tentacle fragments - without touching them with your bare hands - do so. And head to the nearest aid station or pharmacy for further advice.

